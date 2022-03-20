Kava.io (KAVA) Hits Market Capitalization of $513.55 Million

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Kava.io has a total market cap of $513.55 million and $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kava.io has traded flat against the dollar. One Kava.io coin can currently be bought for $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kava.io alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.88 or 0.00205722 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000983 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00025760 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.16 or 0.00388178 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00054054 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00008489 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000477 BTC.

About Kava.io

Kava.io (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava.io Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava.io and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.