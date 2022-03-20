KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Equities analysts expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.48. KB Home posted earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 49%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full-year earnings of $10.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.75 to $10.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $11.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.14 to $12.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 9.86%. KB Home’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on KBH. Zacks Investment Research lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on KB Home from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group started coverage on KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KB Home has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.42.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,906,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,054,000 after buying an additional 227,874 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,800,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,902,000 after buying an additional 13,738 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in KB Home by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,972,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,691,000 after purchasing an additional 92,744 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in KB Home by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in KB Home by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,161,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

KB Home stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,229,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,551. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.74. KB Home has a 1-year low of $33.94 and a 1-year high of $52.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.95%.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

