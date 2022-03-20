KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Equities analysts expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.48. KB Home posted earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 49%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full-year earnings of $10.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.75 to $10.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $11.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.14 to $12.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow KB Home.
KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 9.86%. KB Home’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,906,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,054,000 after buying an additional 227,874 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,800,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,902,000 after buying an additional 13,738 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in KB Home by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,972,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,691,000 after purchasing an additional 92,744 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in KB Home by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in KB Home by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,161,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.
KB Home stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,229,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,551. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.74. KB Home has a 1-year low of $33.94 and a 1-year high of $52.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.31.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.95%.
About KB Home (Get Rating)
KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KB Home (KBH)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KB Home (KBH)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.