KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2022

Equities analysts expect KB Home (NYSE:KBHGet Rating) to post earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.48. KB Home posted earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 49%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full-year earnings of $10.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.75 to $10.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $11.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.14 to $12.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBHGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 9.86%. KB Home’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on KBH. Zacks Investment Research lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on KB Home from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group started coverage on KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KB Home has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.42.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,906,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,054,000 after buying an additional 227,874 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,800,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,902,000 after buying an additional 13,738 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in KB Home by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,972,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,691,000 after purchasing an additional 92,744 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in KB Home by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in KB Home by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,161,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

KB Home stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,229,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,551. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.74. KB Home has a 1-year low of $33.94 and a 1-year high of $52.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.95%.

About KB Home (Get Rating)

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KB Home (KBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.