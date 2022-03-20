KE (NYSE:BEKE) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KE Holdings Inc. is a real estate company. It provides platform for housing transactions and services. KE Holdings Inc. is based in China. “

Get KE alerts:

BEKE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised KE from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded KE from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut KE from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on KE from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised KE from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.10 to $26.30 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KE presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.86.

BEKE stock opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.88, a PEG ratio of 20.56 and a beta of -1.23. KE has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $65.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.43.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.47. KE had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $17.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KE will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 261.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 342.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 29.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KE (Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KE (BEKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.