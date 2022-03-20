Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 30,934 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,934 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 1.94% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $17,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGP. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,932,000 after acquiring an additional 121,767 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $503,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, WJ Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,575,000.

SPGP opened at $91.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.51. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1-year low of $79.17 and a 1-year high of $97.90.

