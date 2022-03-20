Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 4,401 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $16,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000.

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $165.26 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $150.13 and a twelve month high of $200.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.41.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

