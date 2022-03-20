Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.32% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $19,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SKYY. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

Shares of SKYY opened at $88.68 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $76.80 and a twelve month high of $119.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from First Trust Cloud Computing ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.