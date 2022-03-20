Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $6.66 Million Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 85.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,828 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.19% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $6,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKW. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $11,361,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 847,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,632,000 after acquiring an additional 67,044 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $8,421,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 243.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after buying an additional 43,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1,426.6% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 39,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,552,000 after buying an additional 37,362 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Next Generation Internation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKW opened at $86.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.38 and its 200 day moving average is $122.65. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.86 and a fifty-two week high of $162.04.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.