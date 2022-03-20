Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $6.85 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,606 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.11% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $6,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 15,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $935,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 22,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JEPI opened at $60.90 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $63.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.18 and a 200-day moving average of $61.11.

