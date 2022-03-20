Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,873 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.23% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $13,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $56.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.72. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.45 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.