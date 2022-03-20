Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 32,102 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,102 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $15,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 85,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 25,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $25.06 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $27.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.29.

