Kevin Troup Acquires 5,000 Shares of Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS) Stock

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS – Get Rating) insider Kevin Troup purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 169 ($2.20) per share, for a total transaction of £8,450 ($10,988.30).

Kevin Troup also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 19th, Kevin Troup purchased 5,000 shares of Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 183 ($2.38) per share, for a total transaction of £9,150 ($11,898.57).

Shares of LON:BGS opened at GBX 169 ($2.20) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £531.09 million and a P/E ratio of 4.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 174.29 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 216. Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 154.60 ($2.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 269.19 ($3.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a current ratio of 8.05.

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

