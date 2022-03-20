KeyCorp Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $2.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.15. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.32 EPS.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DRI. MKM Partners cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.68.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $133.63 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $116.04 and a 52-week high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.93.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

