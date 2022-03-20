KeyCorp Lowers Herc (NYSE:HRI) Price Target to $200.00

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.93% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Herc’s FY2022 earnings at $11.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.19 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HRI. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $222.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.71.

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $162.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Herc has a 12 month low of $90.86 and a 12 month high of $203.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.15. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 2.63.

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.12). Herc had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $578.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Herc will post 12.74 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Herc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Herc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,508,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $617,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Herc by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,640,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,895,000 after acquiring an additional 41,434 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Herc by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

