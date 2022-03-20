Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stock Holdings Increased by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 92.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

KMB stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.85. 4,094,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,816,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.52. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $117.32 and a 1-year high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.57%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.63.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

