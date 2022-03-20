Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.07.

KIM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.50 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $192,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 53.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KIM traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.02. The company had a trading volume of 6,254,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,939,953. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $17.89 and a twelve month high of $25.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.99 and its 200-day moving average is $23.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.50.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 61.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $424.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimco Realty will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.80%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

