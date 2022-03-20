KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 41,940 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.16% of KLA worth $101,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of KLA by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $358,111,000 after purchasing an additional 249,580 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of KLA by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,678,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,899,505,000 after purchasing an additional 228,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of KLA by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,281,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $763,056,000 after purchasing an additional 218,658 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 411,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,813,000 after purchasing an additional 213,732 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of KLA by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 787,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,454,000 after purchasing an additional 196,857 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KLAC. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of KLA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.10.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $365.05 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $284.49 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $370.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $377.41.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.

KLA Profile (Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.