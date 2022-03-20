Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,505 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after buying an additional 613,394 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,709 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.57.

Shares of HON opened at $194.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.42 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.49%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

