Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,581 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,581 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 200.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $47.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.89. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $193.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 30.04%.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

