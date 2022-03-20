Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 25,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 7,601 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 7,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

CP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $79.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.77. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $64.37 and a 52-week high of $83.07. The firm has a market cap of $74.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.80%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.