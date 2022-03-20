Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in F. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,186,898 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,966,000 after acquiring an additional 7,682,784 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $355,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447,109 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,773,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484,696 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,000,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $70,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 194.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,900,839 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of F opened at $16.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.13. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.07.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

In related news, Director Alexandra Ford English acquired 38,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

F has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.90.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

