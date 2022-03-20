Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,487 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,256,354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,733,462,000 after acquiring an additional 119,239 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,155,541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,032,000 after buying an additional 56,368 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,132,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $777,204,000 after buying an additional 183,464 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,461,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,144,000 after buying an additional 852,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,650,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,894,000 after buying an additional 1,237,952 shares during the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CDNS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.62.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total value of $182,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $7,749,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 110,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,907,476 in the last 90 days. 2.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $158.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a PE ratio of 63.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.12. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $118.11 and a one year high of $192.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.03.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $773.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.36 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 23.29%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

