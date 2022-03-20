KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “KVH Europe A/S is a wholly owned subsidiary of USA-based KVH Industries, Inc. KVH is a leading provider of in-motion satellite TV and communication systems, having designed, manufactured, and sold more than one lakhs mobile satellite antennas for applications on boats, RVs, trucks, buses, and automobiles. KVH Europe is the preferred supplier of marine satellite TV systems to leading powerboat builders like Sunseeker, Princess, Fairline, Rodriquez, Azimut, and Astondoa. KVH’s mission is to connect mobile customers with the same digital television entertainment, communications, and Internet services that they enjoy in their home and offices. “

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on KVH Industries from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of KVH Industries stock opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. KVH Industries has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $14.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.54. The firm has a market cap of $162.18 million, a PE ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 0.66.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 7.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KVH Industries will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cathy-Ann Martine-Dolecki bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.22 per share, for a total transaction of $92,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in KVH Industries by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in KVH Industries by 120.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in KVH Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its holdings in KVH Industries by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 12,614 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in KVH Industries by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,619 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.99% of the company’s stock.

KVH Industries, Inc engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation. The Mobile Connectivity segment consists of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions.

