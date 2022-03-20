Kwmg LLC Has $428,000 Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Kwmg LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 43,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 10,637 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,725,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,802,000 after buying an additional 35,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,766,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $109.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.21 and a 200-day moving average of $107.79. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $97.05 and a one year high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.