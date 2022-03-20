Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $742.62

Shares of Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 742.62 ($9.66) and traded as high as GBX 784 ($10.20). Land Securities Group shares last traded at GBX 769 ($10.00), with a volume of 4,320,806 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LAND. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.00) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 765 ($9.95) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Land Securities Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 818.75 ($10.65).

The company has a market capitalization of £5.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 777.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 743.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.27.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 1.06%. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.89%.

In other news, insider Manjiry Tamhane acquired 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 793 ($10.31) per share, for a total transaction of £35,470.89 ($46,125.99).

Land Securities Group Company Profile (LON:LAND)

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

