Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $349,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,347,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,988 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,139,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,807,000 after purchasing an additional 677,456 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,663,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,433,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,550,000 after acquiring an additional 310,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 149.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 396,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,978,000 after acquiring an additional 237,339 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IWR stock opened at $77.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.74. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.