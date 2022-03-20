Leavell Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,936 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 33,693.9% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 827,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,966,000 after purchasing an additional 825,500 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 299.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,009,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,835,000 after purchasing an additional 756,714 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $78,490,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $44,668,000. 35.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $179.30 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.55 and a 12 month high of $193.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.25.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

