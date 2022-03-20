Leavell Investment Management Inc. Purchases 325 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 56.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,676,000 after acquiring an additional 19,087 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 18.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Paychex during the third quarter worth $254,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in Paychex during the third quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 7.1% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $128.13 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.74 and a 52-week high of $138.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.79%.

PAYX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.47.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total transaction of $20,146,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.