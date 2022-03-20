Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.70.

Several brokerages recently commented on LSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 9,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $1,178,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock worth $2,302,270 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSI. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Life Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Life Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LSI stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.36. 1,116,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,722. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.27. Life Storage has a 52 week low of $84.00 and a 52 week high of $154.45.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $221.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.08 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Life Storage’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Life Storage will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 126.58%.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

