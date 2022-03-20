LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

LFST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group lowered LifeStance Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LifeStance Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ LFST traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,486,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,271. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average of $10.60. LifeStance Health Group has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

In other news, CFO Jesse Michael Bruff sold 18,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total transaction of $145,735.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFST. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 552.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 39,407.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

