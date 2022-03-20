Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) Receives $71.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LSPD shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSPD traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,151,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,252. Lightspeed POS has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $130.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 3.83. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.26.

Lightspeed POS ( NASDAQ:LSPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 44.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $152.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Lightspeed POS’s revenue was up 165.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Lightspeed POS by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

