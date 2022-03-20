LINK Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $878,809.00 (LN)

LINK (LN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Over the last seven days, LINK has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. LINK has a total market cap of $742.40 million and $878,809.00 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINK coin can currently be purchased for $124.24 or 0.00302026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002432 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00045381 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,857.07 or 0.06945772 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,257.36 or 1.00300038 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00040267 BTC.

LINK Profile

LINK’s genesis date was April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,044,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,799 coins. LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LINK is medium.com/linkecosystem . The official website for LINK is link.network

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

Buying and Selling LINK

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

