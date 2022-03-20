Lions Bay Mining (OTCMKTS:LMNGF) Trading 18.4% Higher

Lions Bay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMNGF – Get Rating) traded up 18.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 115,009 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 364,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.22.

Get Lions Bay Mining alerts:

About Lions Bay Mining (OTCMKTS:LMNGF)

BioVaxys Technology Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company. It focuses on the North American assets which include the Fish Lake Valley property. The company was founded on April 25, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lions Bay Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lions Bay Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.