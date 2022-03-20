Lions Bay Mining (OTCMKTS:LMNGF) Trading 18.4% Higher

Lions Bay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMNGF – Get Rating) traded up 18.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 115,009 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 364,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.22.
About Lions Bay Mining (OTCMKTS:LMNGF)
