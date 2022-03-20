Liquity Price Hits $2.66 (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last seven days, Liquity has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Liquity has a total market cap of $46.74 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity coin can now be bought for about $2.66 or 0.00006446 BTC on popular exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002425 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00045199 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,856.05 or 0.06922365 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,318.01 or 1.00144680 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00040645 BTC.

Liquity Coin Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,573,758 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Buying and Selling Liquity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

