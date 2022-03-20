Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.38.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, EVP John Hopmans sold 36,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total transaction of $4,474,072.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 46,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total transaction of $5,815,455.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,771 shares of company stock worth $27,924,258 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $38,981,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 232.5% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.5% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 154,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 14.7% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.7% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LYV traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.98. 2,976,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,115,278. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1 year low of $74.01 and a 1 year high of $127.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.21.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

