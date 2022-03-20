Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) shares rose 3.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.79. Approximately 32,059 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 7,632,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

RIDE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. R. F. Lafferty lowered their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lordstown Motors has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $3.78.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.36. The stock has a market cap of $550.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.50.

Lordstown Motors ( NASDAQ:RIDE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.39. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Lordstown Motors news, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total transaction of $6,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 5,285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $13,529,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,562,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,989,000 after buying an additional 2,076,328 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,897,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,348,000 after buying an additional 1,543,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lordstown Motors by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,670,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,257 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lordstown Motors by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,081,000 after purchasing an additional 551,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Lordstown Motors by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,348,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 416,497 shares in the last quarter. 48.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.