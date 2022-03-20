Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.80 on May 4th

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share by the home improvement retailer on Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%.

Lowe’s Companies has increased its dividend payment by 16.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 47 consecutive years. Lowe’s Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 21.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lowe’s Companies to earn $14.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.7%.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $235.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $229.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.16. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $174.24 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $158.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Tobam grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 524 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LOW shares. OTR Global raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.30.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

