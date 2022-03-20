Lua Token (LUA) Price Tops $0.0605 on Top Exchanges

Lua Token (LUA) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. Lua Token has a market capitalization of $5.03 million and approximately $20,100.00 worth of Lua Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lua Token has traded flat against the dollar. One Lua Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0605 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lua Token Profile

Lua Token (LUA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Lua Token’s total supply is 210,628,942 coins and its circulating supply is 83,081,924 coins. Lua Token’s official website is luaswap.org/# . The official message board for Lua Token is medium.com/luaswap . Lua Token’s official Twitter account is @luaswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling Lua Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lua Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lua Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

