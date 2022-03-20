Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.69 Billion

Brokerages predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) will report $4.69 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.72 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.64 billion. Lumen Technologies posted sales of $5.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full year sales of $17.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.76 billion to $18.45 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $16.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.66 billion to $18.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lumen Technologies.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LUMN shares. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.09. 24,612,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,666,125. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00. Lumen Technologies has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,373,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

