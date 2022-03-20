Lundin Mining Co. Declares Dividend of $0.16 (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1575 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.

LUNMF stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.68. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $13.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.37.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LUNMF shares. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.93.

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

