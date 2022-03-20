M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDC. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

MDC traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.62. The company had a trading volume of 680,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,935. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.45. M.D.C. has a one year low of $39.21 and a one year high of $63.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that M.D.C. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,145,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,104,000 after purchasing an additional 348,421 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,452,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,948,000 after acquiring an additional 174,454 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840,378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,748,000 after acquiring an additional 217,865 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 977,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,821,000 after acquiring an additional 61,599 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in M.D.C. by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 783,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,750,000 after purchasing an additional 18,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

