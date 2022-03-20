Machina Capital S.A.S. Buys 231 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Public Storage comprises about 1.0% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Public Storage by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 470,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,669,000 after purchasing an additional 260,249 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Public Storage by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,322,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,514,000 after purchasing an additional 237,388 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Public Storage by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 396,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,661,000 after purchasing an additional 233,872 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Public Storage by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 348,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,587,000 after purchasing an additional 198,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 495,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,300,000 after purchasing an additional 182,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSA. Truist Financial upped their target price on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $359.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.62.

Shares of Public Storage stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $365.71. 1,067,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,609. Public Storage has a one year low of $233.00 and a one year high of $380.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $359.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.58. The company has a market capitalization of $64.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.24.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. Public Storage had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 57.18%. The company had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

In other Public Storage news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

