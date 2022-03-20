Machina Capital S.A.S. Cuts Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lowered its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,639 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Gaudette sold 25,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,090,043.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,403,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NRG traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,600,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,872,839. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.92. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.37.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 64.00%. Equities analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the utilities provider to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 15.68%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NRG shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

