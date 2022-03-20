Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $332,000 in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2,866.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,779,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,600 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,469,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,861 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,165,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,188 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,652,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,719,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,992,000 after buying an additional 642,869 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on XEL. Mizuho upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

XEL traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $68.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,458,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,436,296. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.50. The firm has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.34. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $72.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.88%.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

