Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $368,000 in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 940 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.1% in the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 11,027 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7.2% in the third quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 140.0% in the third quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded up $9.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $316.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,272,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,292. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $318.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $384.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.59, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $278.00 and a one year high of $485.83.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LULU. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $429.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $484.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $461.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.67.

Lululemon Athletica Profile (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.