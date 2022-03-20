Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000. Garmin accounts for about 1.2% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Garmin by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Garmin by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Garmin by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GRMN traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.61. 3,279,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775,222. The stock has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $106.66 and a 1 year high of $178.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.39 and a 200 day moving average of $138.42.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.14. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

