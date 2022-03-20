MahaDAO Achieves Market Cap of $9.70 Million (MAHA)

MahaDAO (MAHA) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. In the last week, MahaDAO has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. MahaDAO has a market capitalization of $9.70 million and $580,411.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MahaDAO coin can now be purchased for about $3.15 or 0.00007586 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MahaDAO Profile

MahaDAO was first traded on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MahaDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MahaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

