Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) PT Raised to $29.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $20.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.65% from the stock’s previous close.

MRO has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $23.08 on Friday. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.39.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $200,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 54,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $1,251,429.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 496,943 shares of company stock valued at $12,305,531. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,975,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $787,754,000 after acquiring an additional 998,850 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,810,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $434,854,000 after acquiring an additional 878,317 shares in the last quarter. JB Investments Management LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 22,150,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $363,705,000 after acquiring an additional 531,527 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,835,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $229,837,000 after acquiring an additional 335,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,976,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $213,073,000 after acquiring an additional 351,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

