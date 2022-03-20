Marc Tessier-Lavigne Sells 4,361 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 4,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $2,943,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $685.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $625.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $623.31. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $451.60 and a twelve month high of $689.99. The firm has a market cap of $73.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.72 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 44.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $675.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $724.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

