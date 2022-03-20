Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRNS. Zacks Investment Research raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

NASDAQ MRNS opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $367.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.03. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 154,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 199.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 11,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

