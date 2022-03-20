Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $179.36.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of MAR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,542,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,452. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $127.23 and a 52-week high of $184.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.44 and its 200-day moving average is $158.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.25 and a beta of 1.68.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $83,961.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total transaction of $1,814,894.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,659 shares of company stock worth $2,987,622 over the last ninety days. 12.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Marriott International by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 5.9% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Marriott International by 619.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 97,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,325,000 after acquiring an additional 84,042 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,239,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,750,000 after buying an additional 262,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,864,000 after buying an additional 6,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

